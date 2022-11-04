Buffalo police officer charged with unsafe storage of gun

A Buffalo police officer was charged with unsafe storage of a gun after he allegedly left a loaded handgun in a rental car last month, according to a police report.

The officer, Dequinn Saunders, was given an appearance ticket Wednesday on the misdemeanor charge.

According to the police report, an employee at Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda called police Oct. 10 after finding a 9mm handgun in a holster under the front passenger seat after it was returned by a different person.

Tonawanda police responded and took possession of the weapon. The gun had one round in the chamber with a loaded 13-round magazine, the police report said.

The car had been rented by the unnamed person from Oct. 7 to 10 and by Saunders from Sept. 8 to Oct. 7, police said.

Tonawanda police ran the serial number of the gun and that yielded no results. They also ran the names of Saunders and the other person and found no pistol permits. However, law enforcement officers in New York are not required to obtain a pistol permit to purchase a gun. Instead, they must submit a specific form to the state known as a C form.

On Oct. 11, Saunders came to the Town of Tonawanda police station to retrieve the gun but he didn't have a copy of the form. Town police confirmed that Saunders had legally purchased the gun and that the proper form had been filed.

However, Tonawanda police charged Saunders with failing to properly store the handgun.

Under New York State penal law 265.45-02, firearms left inside a vehicle may not be loaded and must be stored in a lockbox that is out of sight from the outside the vehicle. The law in a new amendment that was just passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in July as part of a package of gun-related measures after the Supreme Court struck down the state's century-old concealed carry laws.

Saunders' attorney, Rodney Personius, said that his client admits that he made a mistake.

"Officer Saunders acknowledges that his carelessness has a consequence. He accepts responsibility for his actions," Personius said.

Saunders is a patrol officer assigned to the Ferry-Fillmore District who has sometimes been assigned to drive Mayor Byron Brown.

Saunders, who rented the vehicle while his car was being repaired, put the gun under the car seat because he was going to a bar with friends, Personius said. "He thought better than to take the firearm with him," Personius said.

The next day, Saunders returned the car to Enterprise, having forgotten that he left his gun under the passenger seat, according to Personius. A day later, he went to Enterprise where he learned that it had been handed over to the Tonawanda police. He then went to the police station to explain what had happened and to retrieve the gun.

"He was completely open and forthcoming about what happened and cooperated with their questions," Personius said. "The decision was made that this technically fits all the elements of the statute and a decision was made to charge him."

Personius added in a statement: "His ownership and possession of the firearm is in all respects lawful. There is nothing about the circumstances of this matter to in any way indicate he engaged in any impropriety of any kind save for his forgetfulness. He will use this experience as a learning opportunity, and will continue to serve the community as a well-regarded, highly respected member of law enforcement."

Saunders was suspended without pay while the Buffalo police conduct an internal affairs investigation.