A Buffalo police officer was charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly leaving his personal pistol in plain view inside a car parked on Franklin Street last year, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Mitchell R. Thomas, 28, of Buffalo was arraigned Friday afternoon before City Court Judge Shannon Heneghan on a single count of first-degree failure to safely store a firearm.

Prosecutors said that a little after 5 p.m. Oct. 9, Buffalo police officers responding to a 911 call noticed the "unsecured pistol in plain view inside an unoccupied vehicle" parked on Franklin Street, south of Tupper Street downtown.

Authorities said Thomas, the alleged owner of the weapon, was off-duty at the time of the incident. He was arrested and suspended from his job.

Under New York State penal law 265.45-02, firearms left inside a vehicle may not be loaded and must be stored in a lockbox that is out of sight from the outside the vehicle. The law is a new amendment that was passed last year by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in July as part of a package of gun-related measures after the Supreme Court struck down the state's century-old concealed carry laws.

Thomas is scheduled to return to court at 9:30 a.m. March 13. He was released on his own recognizance.

If convicted of the charge, Thomas faces up to one year in jail.