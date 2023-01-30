Buffalo police officer arraigned on misdemeanor gun charge

A Buffalo police officer was arraigned Friday in City Court on a misdemeanor gun charge, a Buffalo Police Department spokesman confirmed on Monday.

Officer Mitchell Thomas was arrested on a violation of the SAFE Act involving the officer's own personal weapon while off-duty during an unspecified incident that occurred on Oct. 9, 2022, spokesman Michael DeGeorge confirmed.

DeGeorge said Thomas also was served with departmental charges on Friday and suspended without pay.

No information was provided Monday on where the incident occurred nor what exactly Thomas is alleged to have done wrong.

Thomas is scheduled to appear before City Court Judge Shannon M. Heneghan at 2 p.m. on Feb. 17.