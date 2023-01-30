 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buffalo police officer arraigned on misdemeanor gun charge

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo police officer was arraigned Friday in City Court on a misdemeanor gun charge, a Buffalo Police Department spokesman confirmed on Monday.

Officer Mitchell Thomas was arrested on a violation of the SAFE Act involving the officer's own personal weapon while off-duty during an unspecified incident that occurred on Oct. 9, 2022, spokesman Michael DeGeorge confirmed.

DeGeorge said Thomas also was served with departmental charges on Friday and suspended without pay.

No information was provided Monday on where the incident occurred nor what exactly Thomas is alleged to have done wrong. 

Thomas is scheduled to appear before City Court Judge Shannon M. Heneghan at 2 p.m. on Feb. 17.     

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man wounded in shooting at Amherst hotel

Man wounded in shooting at Amherst hotel

Amherst police say they were called at 4:20 a.m. to a disturbance at 42 Flint Road, the address of the Red Roof Plus+ hotel, not far from the entrance to UB's North Campus.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian shelling of Kherson leaves at least three dead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News