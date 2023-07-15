Officers arrested seven Buffalo men and seized a large quantity of narcotics as they executed a trio of search warrants Friday, Buffalo Police reported.

Arrested in the 400 block of West Ferry Street was Corey Dodge, 42, who was charged with six felony drugs counts. Officers seized 31 ounces of suspected cocaine, more than 14 ounces of suspected ketamine and more than 28 ounces of methamphetamine, along with a variety of pills, 15 pounds of marijuana and about $27,000 in cash.

Police were alerted after suspected narcotics were spotted during a federal probation check of Dodge's residence.

Officers made two arrests in the first block of Pennsylvania Avenue and seized a loaded .22 caliber pistol, five ounces of suspected fentanyl and five grams of suspected cocaine. Charged with felony drug counts were Felipe Fontanez, 40, and Christian Mojica-Medina, 41.

Four arrests were made when officers executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Titus Avenue, where about 76 grams of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine and 17 grams of suspected heroin and fentanyl were found, along with a loaded Polymer 80 "ghost" gun, according to the report.

Charged with felony drug and weapon counts were Nazir Binhuguley, 21; Marlek Williams, 30; Brandon Herbert, 33, and Willie Hillman, 34.