Buffalo police reported Tuesday night that they arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide earlier in the day in a store in the 1000 block of Broadway near Fillmore Avenue.

Police said Abdul Hussein, 25, of Buffalo, was charged with second-degree murder, a Class A felony.

According to the report, officers responded to a call about the shooting around 3:30 p.m. and found the victim, a 62-year-old Buffalo man. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police said Hussein was taken into custody a short time later. They noted that the two men knew one another.