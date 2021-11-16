 Skip to main content
Buffalo Police make arrest in shooting last Friday
Buffalo Police have made an arrest in connection with a Friday afternoon shooting, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

Jama Peeler, 20, of Buffalo, was taken into custody Tuesday morning by the Buffalo Police Gun Violence Unit and charged with first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Peeler is charged with shooting a 40-year-old Buffalo man in the 300 block of Walden Avenue. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, DeGeorge said.

