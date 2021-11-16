Buffalo Police make arrest in shooting last Friday

Buffalo Police have made an arrest in connection with a Friday afternoon shooting, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
Jama Peeler, 20, of Buffalo, was taken into custody Tuesday morning by the Buffalo Police Gun Violence Unit and charged with first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Peeler is charged with shooting a 40-year-old Buffalo man in the 300 block of Walden Avenue. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, DeGeorge said.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
