Buffalo police make arrest in fatal shooting on Koons Avenue

Buffalo police said in a tweet Wednesday that they have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday inside a home on Koons Avenue.

The suspect, Vincent Manirakiza, was charged with murder and burglary, according to the tweet.

A 17-year-old girl was killed in the double shooting. The other victim, a 19-year-old man, was listed in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Police have not released the identities of either victim.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the incident appears to have been a "targeted shooting," according to a police spokesman.

An investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. Police ask anyone who may have information about what happened to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Aaron Besecker News Staff Reporter I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007. Follow Aaron Besecker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today