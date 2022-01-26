 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo police make arrest in fatal shooting on Koons Avenue
0 comments
top story

Buffalo police make arrest in fatal shooting on Koons Avenue

Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo police said in a tweet Wednesday that they have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday inside a home on Koons Avenue.

The suspect, Vincent Manirakiza, was charged with murder and burglary, according to the tweet.

A 17-year-old girl was killed in the double shooting. The other victim, a 19-year-old man, was listed in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Police have not released the identities of either victim.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the incident appears to have been a "targeted shooting," according to a police spokesman.

An investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. Police ask anyone who may have information about what happened to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vertical farm gets $400 million boost from Walmart

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News