An arrest has been made in connection with a series of burglaries last year, most of them at one address in the 600 block of Delaware Avenue, Buffalo Police announced.

Dwayne L. Holliman, 58, of no permanent address, has been charged with six counts of third-degree burglary, three counts of petit larceny, two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and single counts of third-degree grand larceny, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment. He is currently jailed in the Erie County Holding Center.

The five burglaries on Delaware Avenue took place on March 21, July 15, July 20, Oct. 21 and Nov. 9, police said. Holliman also is charged in connection with a Dec. 12 break-in in the 200 block of Ellicott Street.

Central District detectives, assisted by the Erie Crime Analysis Center, determined that the burglaries were linked and identified a suspect. An investigation is continuing.