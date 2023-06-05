A 22-year-old Buffalo man was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal shooting April 2 inside an establishment on Bailey Avenue, near Dingens Street, Buffalo police announced.

Ryan Crawford was charged with one count each of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said that at about 2:30 a.m. April 2, police with the South District were dispatched to a call about a shooting at a Bailey Avenue establishment.

The victim, who had been shot in the head, was transported by private car to Erie County Medial Center, police said. He later died at the hospital.

Police identified him as Duryll Anderson, 38, of Lackawanna.