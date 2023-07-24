An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal stabbing Sunday afternoon, the Buffalo Police Department announced Monday evening.

Teiyahna Bivens, 21, of Buffalo, has been charged with first-degree manslaughter, a Class B felony, following an investigation by homicide detectives. Police said the stabbing occurred during a domestic incident.

Ferry-Fillmore District officers responded to a report of the stabbing about 5 p.m. Sunday in the area of Gerhardt and Northampton streets.

The victim, a 23-year-old Buffalo man, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he died of his wounds. His name has not been released.