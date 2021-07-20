Buffalo police make arrest after fatal Tuesday afternoon shooting

A suspect in a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon has been arrested by Buffalo police, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, a 24-year-old Buffalo man was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.
DeGeorge said detectives determined that the victim, a 40-year-old man, was shot after a dispute, then fled in his vehicle.
Officers were called to the 300 block of Broadway just after 1 p.m., DeGeorge reported, after the victim’s vehicle crashed. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he later was pronounced dead.
The names of the suspect and the victim were not immediately released.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.