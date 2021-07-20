Buffalo police make arrest after fatal Tuesday afternoon shooting

A suspect in a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon has been arrested by Buffalo police, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, a 24-year-old Buffalo man was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.

DeGeorge said detectives determined that the victim, a 40-year-old man, was shot after a dispute, then fled in his vehicle.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Broadway just after 1 p.m., DeGeorge reported, after the victim’s vehicle crashed. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he later was pronounced dead.

The names of the suspect and the victim were not immediately released.

