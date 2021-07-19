Buffalo police make an arrest in double shooting

Buffalo police have made an arrest in connection with a double shooting on West Avenue near Vermont Street last week..
Police said in a tweet that one person has been charged with attempted murder, and the investigation is ongoing.
No name was given.
Two men were shot just after 9 p.m. last Wednesday near the intersection of Vermont and West, police said.
Both men were transported to Erie County Medical Center and were "treated for apparent non-life threatening injuries," according to a police spokesman.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Barbara O'Brien
Reporter
I grew up in Rochester, graduated from St. Bonaventure University and worked in radio before joining The Buffalo News. I report on issues in local communities. Over the years I have covered stories in every town in Erie County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.