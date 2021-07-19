 Skip to main content
Buffalo police make an arrest in double shooting
Buffalo police have made an arrest in connection with a double shooting on West Avenue near Vermont Street last week..

Police said in a tweet that one person has been charged with attempted murder, and the investigation is ongoing.

No name was given.

Two men were shot just after 9 p.m. last Wednesday near the intersection of Vermont and West, police said.

Both men were transported to Erie County Medical Center and were "treated for apparent non-life threatening injuries," according to a police spokesman.

