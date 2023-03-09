A Buffalo police lieutenant was arrested and charged earlier this week following a domestic incident in South Buffalo, according to Buffalo City Court documents.

Allegations of domestic violence also were made against another man in a related incident, though no charges have been filed.

James McAndrew, 35, was accused of pushing his way into a Weyand Avenue apartment, engaging in a "physical altercation" with a man and shoving a woman, according to court documents.

McAndrew was accused of grabbing a 32-year-old man – against whom accusations of domestic violence were made, but who has not been charged – and shoving him into the side of a staircase, damaging the railings. McAndrew allegedly pushed a woman who tried to get between him and the other man, according to court documents.

He was charged with two misdemeanors – fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree trespassing – as well as second-degree harassment, a violation.

He has been suspended by the department without pay, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said in an email.

The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday.

McAndrew was arrested Monday morning and arraigned in Buffalo City Court. He pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance, according to court records. Brian Parker, McAndrew's attorney, declined to comment.

McAndrew is due back in court March 28. He was promoted to lieutenant in March 2021, according to Buffalo News archives.

At the same time as this incident, McAndrew's alleged victim is accused of pushing and choking another woman in the same apartment, according to a domestic incident report filed by Buffalo police. The female victim suffered bruising, scratches and red marks to her neck, according to the report.

The female victim told police the man was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and began to attack another woman when she tried to intervene.

The man who choked her had on a previous occasion hit her with a two-by-four, she told officers.

No other arrests had been made in the case as of Thursday afternoon.

A spokeswoman for the Erie County District Attorney's Office declined to comment.