Buffalo police are investigating recent incidents of vandalism in Martin Luther King Jr. Park that could cost more than $50,000 to repair, according to a spokesman for Mayor Byron W. Brown.

Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said city police and Department of Public Works officials determined that a majority of the damage occurred at the park casino, which has been under construction. The vandalism to the casino includes damage to the kitchen area, as well as significant damage to walls, light fixtures, doors, windows and an exterior sign that was removed from the building.

Police are also investigating an overnight incident Wednesday in which a large amount of industrial glue was poured near the basin of the MLK splash pad. The splash pad remain closed for the immediate future as city crews work to remove the glue.

The city has invested more than $2 million during a three-phase reconstruction project at the MLK Casino. An additional $8 million in capital improvements have been made to the park, including the addition of the splash pad, playgrounds, park shelters and other improvements.

Police are asking anyone with information on the vandalism at the park to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

- Harold McNeil