Buffalo police investigating two overnight shootings

Three people were shot in two separate incidents overnight Friday, Buffalo police said.

The first shooting took place at about 9 p.m. Friday when a 30-year-old Buffalo man was struck multiple times by gunfire on Genesee Street, west of Bailey Avenue, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said. The man was taken by emergency responders to Erie County Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition Friday night, DeGeorge added.

Then, a little after 1 a.m. Saturday, two males were shot "in the leg area" while near College and Allen streets, DeGeorge said.

They too were taken to ECMC where they were listed in stable condition.

Police asked anyone with information about the shootings to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.