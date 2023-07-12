An investigation is continuing into a shooting Tuesday afternoon on Buffalo's Lower West Side that left a man wounded, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, the victim, a 52-year-old Buffalo resident, was brought in a private vehicle to Buffalo General Medical Center with gunshot wounds just after 3 p.m. He is listed in stable condition.

Detectives determined that the shooting took place in the first block of Lakeview Avenue, between Pennsylvania and Jersey streets.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.