Buffalo police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that wounded a man inside a barbershop on East Delavan Avenue, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, officers were called shortly before 9 p.m. to the scene in the 1300 block of East Delavan in the Schiller Park neighborhood.

DeGeorge said the victim was struck in the leg area and was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text to Buffalo police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.