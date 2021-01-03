Buffalo Police investigating shooting that sent woman to ECMC

Buffalo Police are investigating an incident early Sunday that sent a woman to Erie County Medical Center with a gunshot wound, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, the 23-year-old Buffalo woman was brought to ECMC in a private vehicle just before 12:20 a.m. Further information on her injuries was not provided.

The shooting may have occurred in the first block of Shepard Street in the Broadway-Bailey neighborhood, DeGeorge said. Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential TIPCALL line at 847-2255.

