Buffalo police investigating shooting that left man in critical condition

An investigation is continuing into a shooting Sunday night that has left a 26-year-old Buffalo man in critical condition in Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, the man was struck by gunfire just after 10 p.m. while he was sitting on his porch in the first block of Academy Road off Walden Avenue in the city's Schiller Park neighborhood.

Police said the shooting apparently was targeted. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip-call line at 716-847-2255.

