Buffalo Police investigating shooting in Riverside neighborhood
A shooting early Sunday in the Riverside neighborhood is under investigation by Buffalo Police, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, a 20-year-old Buffalo man was wounded while inside a vehicle at about 1:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Crowley Avenue near Ontario Street.

He was taken in a private vehicle to Erie County Medical Center and was initially listed in stable condition, DeGeorge said.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL line at 847-2255.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

