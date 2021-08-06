 Skip to main content
Buffalo police investigating shooting in Hamlin Park
Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that took place early Friday in the city's Hamlin Park neighborhood.

Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said the victim, a 38-year-old man, was struck by gunfire in the 100 block of Butler Avenue. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center in a civilian vehicle around 2:20 a.m., and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. Investigators ask that anyone with information call or text the department's confidential tip line, 847-2255.

