Buffalo police investigating shooting in Hamlin Park

Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that took place early Friday in the city's Hamlin Park neighborhood.
Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said the victim, a 38-year-old man, was struck by gunfire in the 100 block of Butler Avenue. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center in a civilian vehicle around 2:20 a.m., and is in stable condition.
No arrests have been made. Investigators ask that anyone with information call or text the department's confidential tip line, 847-2255.
Eric DuVall
