A second fatal stabbing on Sunday is under investigation by Buffalo police, spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

The incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Connelly Avenue, between Olympic and Bailey avenues, DeGeorge said.

The victim, a 39-year-old Buffalo man, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he later was declared dead.

Detectives said the victim apparently was stabbed by another man during a domestic dispute.

A domestic argument also led to the first stabbing death about 1 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Niagara Street, police said.

The victim, Tremaine Mayfield, 49, of Buffalo, was taken to ECMC, where he was pronounced dead. A suspect, Timothy Austin, 36, of Buffalo, was charged with first-degree manslaughter.

- Dale Anderson