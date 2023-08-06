Buffalo police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that injured a man.

The shooting happened in the first block of Colfax Avenue in the Kensington Avenue-Grider Street area, according to police.

A 54-year-old Niagara Falls man was injured in the shooting. He was dropped off in a civilian vehicle at Erie County Medical Center just after 5:30 a.m., police said.

The man is in stable condition at the hospital, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIP-CALL Line at (716) 847-2255.