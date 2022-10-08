Buffalo police investigating overnight shooting on Seneca Street

Police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning that sent a Buffalo man to Erie County Medical Center, according to Buffalo Police Department spokesperson Michael J. DeGeorge.
Officers responded to a call at 3:20 a.m. at the 2300 block of Seneca Street, DeGeorge said, just east of Cazenovia Park. Detectives determined a man was struck by gunfire "during some type of dispute at an establishment."
The 40-year-old Buffalo man was taken to ECMC and listed in stable condition, according to DeGeorge.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
