Buffalo police investigating Friday night shooting on Genesee Street

A 30-year-old Buffalo man who was shot Friday night was being treated at Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo Police spokesperson Michael J. DeGeorge said in an email Saturday morning.

Detectives determined that a man was struck multiple times by gunfire around 9 p.m. on the 1800 block of Genesee Street, DeGeorge said. The man was taken by emergency responders to ECMC where he was listed in stable condition Friday night, DeGeorge added.