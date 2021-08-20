 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo police investigating Friday morning shooting on French Street
0 comments

Buffalo police investigating Friday morning shooting on French Street

Support this work for $1 a month

A man was shot Friday morning in the 200 block of French Street, Buffalo police reported.

C District officers responded to the call of a man struck multiple times by gunfire at 11 a.m. Police said Friday evening that he was in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Buffalo police's confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

#BNDrone: Floating above the Sunflowers at Kelkenberg Farms

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital content editor

Ellen Przepasniak has worked at The Buffalo News since 2016. She holds a bachelor's degree in English from SUNY Fredonia and a master's in print journalism from Boston University.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News