Buffalo police investigating Friday morning shooting on French Street

A man was shot Friday morning in the 200 block of French Street, Buffalo police reported.
C District officers responded to the call of a man struck multiple times by gunfire at 11 a.m. Police said Friday evening that he was in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text Buffalo police's confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.
Ellen Przepasniak
Digital content editor
Ellen Przepasniak has worked at The Buffalo News since 2016. She holds a bachelor's degree in English from SUNY Fredonia and a master's in print journalism from Boston University.
