Buffalo police investigating fatal shooting in Riverside

Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the 200 block of Laird Avenue in the city’s Riverside neighborhood, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, one male was struck by gunfire on Laird between Tonawanda Street and Condon Avenue about 1:10 p.m. and was declared dead at the scene. No further details were available.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential Tipcall line at 847-2255.
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
