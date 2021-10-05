 Skip to main content
Buffalo police investigating fatal shooting in Riverside
Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the 200 block of Laird Avenue in the city’s Riverside neighborhood, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, one male was struck by gunfire on Laird between Tonawanda Street and Condon Avenue about 1:10 p.m. and was declared dead at the scene. No further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential Tipcall line at 847-2255.

