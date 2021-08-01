Buffalo Police investigating fatal hit-and-run accident on Walden

A fatal hit-and-run accident early Sunday on Walden Avenue is under investigation by Buffalo Police, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, the victim was a 49-year-old woman pedestrian, who was struck just before 3 a.m. in the 100 block of Walden.
DeGeorge said the woman was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where she later was declared dead.
Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential TIPCALL line at 847-2255.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
