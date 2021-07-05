Buffalo police investigating drive-by shooting that injured Amherst woman

Buffalo police are investigating a drive-by incident Saturday night in which a 25-year-old Amherst woman was struck by gunfire, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, occupants of a vehicle drove started shooting as they drove past a group of people outdoors with fireworks in the 200 block of Strauss Street, between Sycamore Street and Genesee Street.
The woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance with injuries that apparently were not life-threatening, DeGeorge said.
Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to a call for the shooting about 9:30 p.m. No further details were available.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential tip call line at 847-2255.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
