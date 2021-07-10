Buffalo police investigating discovery of dead body in a garage

Buffalo police are investigating the discovery of a dead body Saturday afternoon in a garage in the city’s Delavan-Grider neighborhood, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, officers were called about 5:30 p.m. to the scene in the 100 block of Carl Street near Northampton Avenue.
Erie County medical examiners will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, DeGeorge said. No further details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential tip call line at 847-2255.
