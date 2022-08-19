Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit operation leads to recovery of guns, two arrests

An operation by the Buffalo Police Department's Intelligence Unit on Thursday led to two arrests and the recovery of two guns, as well as high-capacity magazines, the department said.

Marjon Wilson, 18, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon after a search warrant executed on the 100 block of Deerfield Avenue led to the recovery of an assault rifle. Wilson also has a separate pending gun charge from June, police said.

Drequann Colson, 22, was arrested on the 1900 block of Seneca Street. A loaded Glock 9 mm gun was found that had a switch that made the weapon fully automatic, as well as an extended 24-round clip. Colson was charged with second-degree weapons possession and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, police said.

A 50-round drum magazine and two 40-round extended magazines were also recovered during the course of the operation, police said.