Buffalo Police identify victims in double shooting on Scajaquada Expressway

Buffalo Police released the names Wednesday of the two victims in a shooting Tuesday night on the Scajaquada Expressway, Buffalo police said.
Killed was Alexy Ortiz, 19, of Buffalo, police said. In stable condition in Erie County Medical Center is Luis Mercado, 21, also of Buffalo.
The shooting happened shortly after 8:10 p.m. on the westbound expressway near the Delaware Avenue exit, police said in a news release.
Both victims were riding dirt bikes, police said.
Investigators ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
