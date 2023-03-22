The 18-year-old Buffalo man who died in an early morning crash Monday on Main Street was identified as Jerel Buchanan.

Buchanan was pronounced dead at the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Main Street, near Depew Avenue, at about 5:30 a.m. Monday, police said.

Four other people who were in the vehicle remain hospitalized at Erie County Medical Center. Police gave updates on their conditions, but their names have not been released.

A 19-year-old man was in critical condition. Two 18-year-old men from Buffalo were listed in serious condition. A 17-year-old boy was listed in good condition.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.