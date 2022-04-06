 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo police find gun, 4 high-capacity magazines after alleged threat

Buffalo police recovered a gun and four high-capacity magazines during an arrest Tuesday night, according to a police report.

devin d brown

Devin D. Brown, 33

Officers responding to a call at 6:44 p.m. on Millicent Avenue, near Suffolk Street, found the weapon and ammunition after a woman said a man pointed a gun at her and three juveniles, according to the report.

A loaded, 9 mm handgun was found in a man's front pocket, according to the report.

Police also found three high-capacity magazines in the trunk of a vehicle, containing 60, 30 and 56 rounds. Another high-capacity magazine containing 60 rounds was found in the front passenger seat.

Two magazines each containing 12 rounds were found in a driver's side door.

Devin D. Brown, 33, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, child endangerment and public lewdness, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Brown was arraigned in Buffalo City Court and held on $7,500 bail, prosecutors said.

