Buffalo Police Department sued over failure to release disciplinary records

The NYCLU has filed similar suits against the Rochester and Syracuse police departments, it said.

The state last year repealed Section 50-a of state Civil Rights Law, which allowed police and municipalities to conceal police misconduct and allegations of misconduct. The action came in response to the killing of George Floyd last year by a Minneapolis police officer.

Soon after the 50-a repeal, the Buffalo Police Department released to The Buffalo News an index of disciplinary cases against a small number of individual officers, documents referred to as "disciplinary cards." They have also released additional documents related to the individual officers. In addition, the department provided The News with a list of 179 citizen complaints against officers since 2015.

But releasing the underlying documents that explain those cases has been another matter.

Rinaldo told The News in December that it's not a simple matter, especially for blanket requests for records involving the entire police force.