A SWAT rifle mounted on the roof of a four-story office building fell to the ground during the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Tuesday.

An internal affairs investigation is underway into what happened, Gramaglia said. The incident was first reported by WGRZ.

"I will say, flat out, that, obviously, this was not good," he said. "Thank God, nobody got hurt below. We had police officers stationed nearby that were able to quickly recover the weapon."

Gramaglia added: "It did not fire."

During events that draw large crowds, Buffalo police use SWAT officers to do "overwatch" from elevated locations to look out for active shooters and other possible threats, he explained.

For Sunday's parade, SWAT officers were staged on top of a building on Delaware Avenue and Allen Street. On the edge of the roof, they mounted a rifle on a tripod that was attached to a weighted bag.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

"That's designed to hold the tripod down," Gramaglia said.

Police are looking into the possibility that a strong gust of wind knocked the rifle over and the rifle and bag went over the edge of the roof and onto the sidewalk, Gramaglia said.

A Buffalo police officer working at street level nearby quickly recovered the weapon, he said.

According to records kept by the National Weather Service, wind gusts of 32 mph and 35 mph were recorded at the airport at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday. The parade along Delaware Avenue began at 2 p.m.

Photos of the weapon on the ground circulated on social media on Sunday.

In addition to the internal affairs investigation, Gramaglia said, "we'll also be looking at our procedures to see if we need to make changes."