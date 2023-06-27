The Buffalo Police Department made 119 car stops and six driving while intoxicated arrests last weekend while carrying out patrols to curtail drunk driving.

In addition to alcohol, the officers aimed to identify motorists under the influence of other substances such as marijuana.

The patrols were funded by STOP DWI, an organization that strives to decrease the number of people killed in alcohol and other drug-related incidents involving motor vehicles.

With the Fourth of July approaching, the Buffalo Police Department said that it is doing all it can to keep the roads safe this summer.