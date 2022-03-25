Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia addresses residents' concerns at town hall meeting

Buffalo's new Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia addressed a variety of residents' concerns from littering and people parking on grass to the proliferation of gun violence and how police respond to people in mental crisis during a town hall meeting Thursday in the auditorium of Frederick Olmsted at Kensington School No. 56.
Less than two weeks after being sworn in as commissioner, Gramaglia was lauded by University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt for making good on a promise to attend such a public forum. Gramaglia was joined by top members of his command staff, as well as Wyatt, Lovejoy District Council Member Bryan Bollman and Council President Darius G. Pridgen.
"There are a lot of guns flowing in this community, and our problem right now is not just guns, but ghost guns," Gramaglia said, addressing one resident's concern about the city's burgeoning gun violence.
"That's a tremendous problem where people are legally purchasing gun parts and they don't have to drive down to Georgia, and they don't have to drive to Ohio anymore. They don't have to drive to these other states, as they call it, the Iron Pipeline, to purchase guns. They can simply order them online, have them shipped to their house. No background check, no pistol permit, no other form of checking. And then they assemble them at their house, and then they sell them for a tremendous profit," he added.
Gramaglia said the city saw a significant increase in gun arrests and gun seizures last year as compared to 2020, which, he said, was driven solely by ghost guns. He said the State Legislature needs to take up the issue to help police get such guns off the streets.
"I know that's a priority of the governor of the state and certainly our local leaders," he added.
A couple of residents, including Howard Henry – who identified himself as a chaplain – expressed concerns about the police shooting of a knife-wielding man outside a North Buffalo apartment building on March 14. In response, Gramaglia talked about the police department's Behavioral Health Team, which was created in October 2021, and consists of specially trained officers who are paired with mental health specialists to handle mental health crisis calls.
"What we try to do is engage before somebody gets into a point where they are in a mental health crisis, before it gets to the point where even what we saw last week. The further we can engage and make sure the people are up to date with their counseling and taking their medication, patient services, getting where they need to go. And that's what the Behavioral Health Team does," said Gramaglia.
However, he noted that officers responding to the March 14 incident were unaware that it was a mental health crisis because the caller told police that someone was trying to kill him. As a result of that, and the late hour of the call, no one from the Behavioral Health Team arrived on the scene. Gramaglia said he was unsure if it would have made a difference because the situation escalated rapidly.
Gramaglia also talked about the police department's Neighborhood Engagement Team and partnering with various community groups to build trust between police and the public. He also said the department has enacted an intelligence-driven response to the proliferation of gun violence in parts of the city, and noted that gun search warrants were being pursued to get guns off the streets.
Officers are in the midst of getting trained to use stun guns. He said the city has purchased about 125 Tasers, a dozen of which have to be set aside for training purposes, with 20 each going to the five police districts. He said about 40% of the force has been trained to use the Tasers.
“We know that gun violence is of paramount importance, but there’s a lot of us here who have quality-of-life issues,” said one resident, who hand-delivered to Gramaglia a letter enumerating her concerns.
Another resident complained about littering, motor vehicles being parked on the grass and fires being started at Unity Island Park. Gramaglia said police patrols will be increased at the park as the weather gets warmer. The resident also was advised by another member of the department's top command to make use of the city's 311 Call and Resolutions Center.