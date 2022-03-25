Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia addresses residents' concerns at town hall meeting

However, he noted that officers responding to the March 14 incident were unaware that it was a mental health crisis because the caller told police that someone was trying to kill him. As a result of that, and the late hour of the call, no one from the Behavioral Health Team arrived on the scene. Gramaglia said he was unsure if it would have made a difference because the situation escalated rapidly.

Gramaglia also talked about the police department's Neighborhood Engagement Team and partnering with various community groups to build trust between police and the public. He also said the department has enacted an intelligence-driven response to the proliferation of gun violence in parts of the city, and noted that gun search warrants were being pursued to get guns off the streets.

Officers are in the midst of getting trained to use stun guns. He said the city has purchased about 125 Tasers, a dozen of which have to be set aside for training purposes, with 20 each going to the five police districts. He said about 40% of the force has been trained to use the Tasers.

“We know that gun violence is of paramount importance, but there’s a lot of us here who have quality-of-life issues,” said one resident, who hand-delivered to Gramaglia a letter enumerating her concerns.

Another resident complained about littering, motor vehicles being parked on the grass and fires being started at Unity Island Park. Gramaglia said police patrols will be increased at the park as the weather gets warmer. The resident also was advised by another member of the department's top command to make use of the city's 311 Call and Resolutions Center.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.