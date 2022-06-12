Buffalo police charge 2 juveniles following pursuit, recover gun

Buffalo police arrested two juveniles following a pursuit into the Town of Tonawanda that ended with officers recovering an AK-47 rifle.
Police were dispatched to a complaint about a robbery involving a gun at 10:30 p.m. Saturday near Henrietta Avenue and Esser Avenue, said Michael DeGeorge, the police department spokesman.
Officers pursued the suspects' vehicle into the town before apprehended two males, ages 16 and 17.
They were charged with criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and other charges, DeGeorge said.