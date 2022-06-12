 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buffalo police charge 2 juveniles following pursuit, recover gun

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo police arrested two juveniles following a pursuit into the Town of Tonawanda that ended with officers recovering an AK-47 rifle. 

Police were dispatched to a complaint about a robbery involving a gun at 10:30 p.m. Saturday near Henrietta Avenue and Esser Avenue, said Michael DeGeorge, the police department spokesman. 

Officers pursued the suspects' vehicle into the town before apprehended two males, ages 16 and 17. 

They were charged with criminal possession of a  weapon, resisting arrest and other charges, DeGeorge said.   

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Worker with history of stealing from employers accused again

Worker with history of stealing from employers accused again

Over the years, Mollie McCann Poblocki has been convicted of nearly bankrupting a medical practice by writing unauthorized checks, stealing merchandise from a Hamburg jewelry store and taking a car dealership’s credit card to make personal purchases.

Watch Now: Related Video

Demonstrators Call For Action On Gun Violence Epidemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News