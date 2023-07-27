A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with vandalism that caused about $50,000 in damage at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park Casino earlier this month, a Buffalo police spokesman said Thursday.
The juvenile suspect, whose name was withheld, was charged with third-degree burglary and criminal mischief, the spokesman said.
Police announced the arrest a day after releasing surveillance video footage with the hopes of generating tips from the public, since no arrests had been made to that point.
According to police, the 13-year-old is accused of breaking into the casino and damaging windows, doors, kitchen items and other property.
The investigation remains ongoing.