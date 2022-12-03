Buffalo police captain accused in lawsuit of racist remarks suspended without pay

A Buffalo police captain accused in a federal lawsuit of making racist remarks in front of two Black police officers and a Black mental health clinician has been suspended without pay, Buffalo police confirmed Saturday.

Capt. Amber Beyer was under investigation by the Buffalo Police Department's Internal Affairs unit following complaints filed by the officers and clinician. The suspension and the allegations were first reported by Investigative Post.

Beyer is the coordinator of the Buffalo Police Department's Crisis Intervention Team and had been the supervisor of the Behavioral Health Team, which pairs police officers with mental health clinicians to respond to calls regarding people mental health crises.

Beyer was investigated twice by Internal Affairs, once in May and then in the fall.

In late September, the lawsuit alleges, Beyer, who is white, read aloud a Facebook post from a resident who was mentally ill and whom the behavioral team was to check on. In the post, the resident freely used a racial slur that targets Black people and Beyer yelled out the word as she read the post to members of her team, according to the lawsuit filed on behalf of Officers Brandon Hawkins and Katelynn Bolden and mental health clinician Erica Seymour.

A complaint was filed regarding the incident to internal affairs, which opened an investigation. Beyer was removed from involvement with the Behavioral Health Team soon after the investigation began and Deputy Commissioner Alfonso Wright has been overseeing day-to-day operations of the unit. The clinician resigned following the September incident, according to the lawsuit. Hawkins, according to the document, went on sick leave because of emotional distress but has been ordered back to work, and Bolden, who the lawsuit alleges is “extremely distressed,” is out of work for an unrelated physical injury.

Beyer was suspended on Wednesday related to that case.

According to John Evans, president of the union that represents Buffalo police officers, Beyer was charged by the department with failure to be courteous and poor judgment.

"Ultimately, an arbitrator will consider the charges and determine guilt or innocence," said Evans, president of the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association.

The lawsuit also alleged that in an earlier incident in May, Beyer made a series of inflammatory statements after she was shown a viral video of an incident involving police in another jurisdiction. Two white officers pulled over a Black officer who was wearing his uniform but driving an unmarked car. The video was circulating as an example of racial profiling.

The lawsuit alleges Beyer said she could see "both sides" of what happened in the video. She is also accused of saying: Black men cheat on their wives more than white men; the Black officers she knows are unfaithful; she would be suspicious upon seeing a Black man in her neighborhood; Black people commit more violent crimes than white people; and Black officers should try hard to understand why white people are racist.

Internal Affairs investigated that incident as well. That case was dismissed with the department finding no misconduct, Evans said. However, she was required to undergo training, Evans said.

Buffalo police officials said they could not comment on the suspension because of the pending lawsuit.