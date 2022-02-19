Buffalo police believe death of man on Northland Avenue is suspicious

The death of a man whose body was found Saturday on Northland Avenue appears to be suspicious, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Authorities also are attempting to identify the man, DeGeorge said.

His body was discovered when officers answered a call just after 9:30 a.m. about a person down in the 100 block of Northland Avenue, near Jefferson Avenue, DeGeorge reported.

