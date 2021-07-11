 Skip to main content
Buffalo police await autopsy results for body found in garage
Buffalo police await autopsy results for body found in garage

Buffalo police are awaiting autopsy results for a body found Saturday afternoon in a garage in the Delavan-Grider neighborhood.

Police on Sunday released no additional details.

Police were called to the location in the 100 block of Carl Street, near Northampton Avenue, about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential tip call line at 847-2255.

Matt Glynn

