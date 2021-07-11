Buffalo police await autopsy results for body found in garage

Buffalo police are awaiting autopsy results for a body found Saturday afternoon in a garage in the Delavan-Grider neighborhood.
Police on Sunday released no additional details.
Police were called to the location in the 100 block of Carl Street, near Northampton Avenue, about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential tip call line at 847-2255.
Matt Glynn
Matt Glynn
Reporter
