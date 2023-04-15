The Buffalo Police Department asked Saturday for the public’s help in locating Lashay Shaw, 16.
She was described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.
Police asked anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call 911.
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
