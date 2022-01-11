Buffalo police ask for help in search for missing 74-year-old woman

Buffalo police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 74-year-old woman.
Rodriguez is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen about 1 p.m. Monday on Lilac Street, off of South Park Avenue, just east of Hopkins Street.
She was believed to be wearing a long green jacket, dark blue jeans and dark shoes. She was possibly wearing a tan hat and carrying a denim purse.
Anyone who sees Rodriguez or who has information about her whereabouts is asked to call Buffalo police at 716-851-4415 or 911.
