Buffalo police ask for help in search for missing 74-year-old woman
Ana Rodriguez

Ana Rodriguez, 74, has dementia and was last seen around 1 p.m. Monday on Lilac Street in Buffalo.

Buffalo police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 74-year-old woman.

Rodriguez is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen about 1 p.m. Monday on Lilac Street, off of South Park Avenue, just east of Hopkins Street.

She was believed to be wearing a long green jacket, dark blue jeans and dark shoes. She was possibly wearing a tan hat and carrying a denim purse.

Anyone who sees Rodriguez or who has information about her whereabouts is asked to call Buffalo police at 716-851-4415 or 911.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

