Buffalo police arrest two teens in connection with Friday morning shooting death

  Updated
Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with a shooting death early Friday, Buffalo police announced Saturday night.

Homicide detectives charged a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery, police said.

Their arrests followed an investigation into the death of a 16-year-old Niagara Falls girl following a shooting just after midnight Friday on the first block of Elmer Avenue, between Kensington Avenue and East Amherst Street.

The girl was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she later died.

