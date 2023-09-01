Two men were arrested this week after two masked gunmen invaded a home on Minnesota Avenue, tied up two residents and fled with an unopened safe and other loot.

Wesley Bonner, 25, and Marcie Gue, 28, both of Buffalo, were arrested Tuesday after the incident and charged with four felonies: first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Buffalo police said.

The suspects, armed with handguns, entered the house at 8:30 a.m. and demanded cash and jewelry, police said. Two occupants of the home were tied up, and the suspects hit one of them on the top of the head with the butt of a gun, injuring her.

The robbers left with an unopened safe, two cell phones, a purse and a water jug containing dollars and change, police said.

Detectives recovered the unopened safe near the home. Further investigation identified two suspects who were apprehended by police officers.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty Wednesday at their Buffalo City Court arraignments.

Bonner was ordered held without bail. Bail was set for Gue at $50,000 cash or bond.

When the robbery occurred, Bonner was out on bail for a Buffalo gun arrest that took place in May, Buffalo police said.