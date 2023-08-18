Buffalo police arrested a suspect on a manslaughter charge Thursday in the fatal shooting earlier this week of a Buffalo News employee on his bicycle.
Kenneth James, 43, of Lockport was charged with first-degree manslaughter in the Aug. 14 slaying of Joseph Dash, 38, of Buffalo.
Joseph Dash, 38, was shot shortly before 3:50 p.m. Monday near Broadway and Krettner Street.
Dash was found dead at Broadway and Krettner Street at about 3:45 p.m. that day. The cause of death was determined to be a homicide.
Dash worked in The News' press room.
Buffalo Police homicide detectives were assisted by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office and Lockport police.
