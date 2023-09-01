Buffalo police announced Friday that they have made an arrest following eight robberies and one attempted robbery last week, according to a spokesman for the department.

Michael George, 44, of Buffalo was arrested on Aug. 25 and has been charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree attempted robbery and seven counts of third-degree robbery, all felonies, said spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

Police said the robberies occurred on Aug. 22 in the 1300 block of Main Street and both the 2000 and 2500 blocks of Delaware Avenue; on Aug. 23 in the 1600 block of Elmwood Avenue, the 2400 block of Delaware Avenue, the 500 block of Niagara Street, and the 1700 block of Clinton Street; and on Aug. 24 in the 2100 block of Elmwood Avenue.

An attempted robbery was reported on Aug. 24 in the 400 block of Elmwood Avenue.

Police said all the robberies took place inside stores and the suspect generally stole cash, cigarettes or both. One of the charges against the suspect accuses him of either using or threatening to use a weapon. However, there is no weapons charge against George.

During the investigation, George was spotted by an off-duty officer and apprehended by Northwest District officers.

Police were assisted in their investigation by crime analysts in the Erie Crime Analysis Center, who were able to compile a pattern and other key information that was shared with officers and detectives.