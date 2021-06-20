Buffalo police arrest man, 23, in June 4 shooting

A 23-year-old Buffalo man has been charged with second-degree attempted murder in the June 4 shooting of a 29-year-old city man on Minnesota Avenue, authorities said Sunday.
Wesley Savage has also been charged with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to police spokesman Michael DeGeorge.
The shooting happened at 11:50 a.m. in the first block of Minnesota Avenue and the wounded individual received treatment at Erie County Medical Center.
